Slasher — sicha, MOBA — BMBA: an updated dictionary of gaming terminology in Ukrainian has been released

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The Ukrainian gaming industry has received a powerful tool for development. On August 26, the second version of the video game terminology dictionary was released.

Working document on video game and circus video game terminology 2.0 pic.twitter.com/hWi5yNahLt — Mister Bond 🇺🇦 (@Taras_Syniuk) August 25, 2024

This update has become an important milestone in the process of standardizing the language of Ukrainian gaming. The new dictionary will help translators, developers, and players understand each other better. It contains up-to-date terms used in and around modern video games. Standardized terminology will help to improve the quality of localizations and develop the domestic gaming industry. Links to the first and second versions of the dictionary here.

Work on the dictionary has begun back in 2021, when the National Commission for State Language Standards organized a roundtable discussion «Standardization of Video Game Terminology». The first version of the working document appeared on June 28, 2022. In two years, experts have improved and expanded the dictionary, taking into account the rapid development of the industry.

The dictionary was created by a team of experts from various areas of the gaming industry. It included representatives of localization companies UnlocTeam and SBT Localization, as well as independent experts: translators, game journalists, streamers, and developers. The dictionary is distributed under a Creative Commons license with attribution on a non-commercial basis.

The updated dictionary aims to solve a number of problems in the industry. Among them is the lack of established terminology, which complicated the work of translators and reduced the quality of localizations. In addition, the dictionary will help newcomers to master the specifics of video game translation faster.

The working group invites all interested parties join to improve the vocabulary.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.