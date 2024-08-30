Smart #5 – an electric crossover with a range of over 740 km and 15-minute fast charging

Smart has announced its new electric crossover #5. Although the manufacturer has not yet released all the specifications, the data available so far is quite impressive.

Smart #5 has a 100 kWh 800 V battery pack that provides a range of over 740 km on the CLTC cycle. With 400 kW of fast charging support, the battery is able to restore 10% to 80% of its energy reserve in just 15 minutes.

Smart has not officially confirmed the available powertrain options. However, data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology indicate several configurations. Consumers will be able to choose one of the rear-wheel drive versions with motors with a capacity of 335 hp (250 kW) or 358 hp (267 kW). There will also be dual-engine all-wheel drive systems that use a 221 hp (165 kW) front electric motor paired with a 358 hp (267 kW) or 416 hp (310 kW) rear engine.

The Smart #5 has distinctive oblong headlights connected by a thin illuminated strip. The Summit Edition adds a roof light bar and side steps. A side ladder facilitates access to the roof rack.

The interior of the electric vehicle features leather seats, oak trim, and a 21-speaker Sennheiser audio system. The front seats recline up to 121 degrees. There is also an ambient lighting system with 256 colors. In addition, there is a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, two 13-inch displays and a 25.6-inch HUD. The infotainment system includes an avatar of a lion named Leo and a modern voice assistant with artificial intelligence that can answer questions in natural language.

Rear passengers are also well taken care of. They can enjoy heated seats, adjustable backrests and an electrically operated sunshade. There are also LED reading lights with a separate comfort mode that provides additional legroom.

The seats can be folded down to create a sleeping area for one or more people. The cabin offers 34 storage compartments, a luggage compartment for additional storage and a spacious cargo area that can accommodate up to 1530 liters of luggage (with the rear seats folded down).