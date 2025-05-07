«Snow White» will be released in «numbers» on May 13 — the box office did not break the budget

«Snow White» finishes its release in theaters with earnings of $200 million — the amount that did not even come close to the production budget, which according to official data exceeded $270 million (unofficial data says $350 million).

Currently, Disney planned digital release on May 13 and the sale of the film on physical media from June 24, in an effort to at least somehow compensate for the money spent. The discs come with deleted scenes, a blooper reel, and commentaries on the music, sets, and costumes.

As a reminder, the film was plagued by scandals at the production stage: at first, viewers did not appreciate the choice of an actress of Colombian origin for the main roleand then her statements added to the problems. Rachel Zegler claimed that she did not like the original film, called the prince «a stalker», and demonstrated a pro-Palestinian position, which provoked rumors of a conflict with her co-star, Israeli Gal Gadot.

In the end, «Snow White» seemed to have a good start at the global box office with $87 million, although the «Home» debut was a failure. The following weekend, the situation worsened: Disney’s overtook the action movie with Jason Statham, and then Minecraft movie adaptationwhich, interestingly enough, grossed $162 million at its US premiere alone, more than double the total domestic gross of «Snow White». The reviews duplicated the audience’s sentiments: critics rated the movie B+ on CinemaScore and 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, while IMDb was is forced to hide the rating after it dropped to 2.3 out of 10.

Earlier, the studio stopped working on the remake «Rapunzel»which was in the active stage of development. It seems that Disney has begun to realize that something is going wrong with live-action versions of cartoons.