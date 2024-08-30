«I’m rooting for the poisonous apple»: Disney’s «Snow White» trailer has garnered a million dislikes on YouTube

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The trailer of the new Disney movie adaptation has caused a strong reaction from the Internet community.

In recent years, Disney has been actively creating game versions of its animated hits. However, the production of «Snow White» was accompanied by numerous difficulties. The negative reaction to the trailer only intensified the discussions around the movie.

Criticism of the film began long before the trailer was released. The main reason is — contradictory statements Rachel Zegler, the lead actress. Her comments were seen as disrespectful to the original work. Viewers also expressed dissatisfaction with the casting of actors for the roles of the Seven Dwarfs — the studio invited performers without achondroplasia (a genetic disease whose main feature is dwarfism). This decision contradicts Disney’s statements about its commitment to diversity, which led to the studio being accused of hypocrisy in terms of inclusiveness.

The most popular comments are characterized by caustic sarcasm and criticism of Disney’s approach to adapting the classic fairy tale:

«Shrek treats Snow White with more respect than Disney».

«It’s okay, Disney. You can just cancel the movie. We won’t be mad if you admit defeat».

«This is why YouTube doesn’t show the number of dislikes».

«Snow White: “Don’t waste your time, Prince. I don’t need a man to save me.”

Prince: “Actually, I just wanted to ask if your stepmother is home.”».

Prince: “Actually, I just wanted to ask if your stepmother is home.”». «They finally did it. They have created a movie that no one will pirate».

«What’s the point of making a fiction version of an animated movie if you’re animating half the characters anyway?»

The film was directed by Mark Webb. The screenplay was written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. The film stars Rachel Zegler (Snow White) and Gal Gadot (The Evil Queen). The film also stars Andrew Burnup, Ansu Kabia and others.

The premiere of «Snow White» is scheduled for March 20, 2025.

Source: Screengeek

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.