«Something between GTA and Watch Dogs»: 45 minutes of MindsEye gameplay was leaked online 5 days before the release

A few days before MindsEye was released to the public briefly leaked 45 minutes of gameplay.

The leaked adventure thriller from Build A Rocket Boy, a studio headed by Leslie Benzis (ex-GTA producer), appeared on the YouTube channel The Evil Plague Trophy Hunters. Of course, the studio had already filed a complaint against the video and it was removed from free access. Although later it appeared otherbut a shorter video.

When the 45-minute gameplay was available, «the naked eye» could see how visually and structurally the project resembles a cross between GTA and Watch Dogs. And this is not surprising, since Leslie Benzis was at the origins of Rockstar. The main difference between MindsEye and GTA is that there is more emphasis on the story and less on the open world.

What did the game look like on PS5?

The video was shot on a PS5 console with HDR, showing the opening scenes, story elements, and action. The video shows some MindsEye performance drops and blurring, but the latter is related to HDR. There is a chance that this will be fixed before the official release on June 10 or improved with a day one patch (or subsequent ones). The good news is that you should have fewer problems with this on your PC if you have the right hardware. MindsEye requires at least an Intel Core i5-12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16 GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 2060-level graphics card. The game will weigh 70 GB and run via DirectX 12.

But users praise the quality of cutscenes — say they fall short to the level of Death Stranding but still look good. The quality of character models in close-ups was also positively noted. But at the same time, user reviews are contradictory: the game looks both good and bad. And the latter opinion is quite common among users Reddit. For a total of ₴1,125 (the price in Steam) this game can be a good title, but we need to wait for full feedback from the press and players after the release.

The — leak is not the only surprise before the release. Earlier this week, it became known that two of Build A Rocket Boy —’s top executives, General Counsel Riley Grebner and CFO Paul Bland, were fired. There are no details, but such a rotation in the management just a few days before the launch of a major project raised a lot of questions.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

MindsEye — what is this game?

It is a story-driven adventure thriller where the player controls Jacob Diaz, a former soldier with a neuroimplant in his head and memory loss. The game combines espionage drama, cyberpunk, and classic suspense An artistic device that creates suspense and intrigue by causing viewers or readers to feel emotional tension due to the unpredictability of the events

. MindsEye has missions with important player choices, robots, underground laboratories, corporate conspiracies, and even an army without a commander.

According to the developers, this is not an ordinary single, but the start of a multi-part narrative universe that will unfold in the world of Redrock. The authors want to make MindsEye with sequels, a great story, and character development over several games.

Source: DSOGaming