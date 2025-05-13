Sony Xperia 1 VII is out – a camera phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 2 days of battery life for €1500

Sony has prepared a new generation of its flagship camera phone – Xperia 1 VII. The novelty looks very similar to the last year’s versionalthough it does offer some updated hardware components. In addition, the device has two new colors: Moss Green and Orchid Purple.

The new Sony Xperia 1 VII model retains its distinctive design, 6.5-inch OLED display and 5000 mAh battery. Instead, the new model has a new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, an improved ultra-wide-angle camera, a brighter screen and support for Wi-Fi 7.

The main camera, as before, has three modules. The main module is based on a 48-megapixel 1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor, has a 24 mm f/1.9 lens, optical image stabilization system and phase detection autofocus. The telephoto module offers a continuous optical zoom range of 85-170 mm (f/2.3-f/3.5) and has a 12-megapixel 1/3.5-inch Exmor RS sensor. It also supports macro mode from a distance of 4 cm at a focal length of 120 mm.

The ultra-wide-angle camera has been significantly updated. First, it received a relatively large Exmor RS sensor – 1/1.56-inch. It is 2.1 times larger than the previous one. Secondly, the aperture of the lens has increased – f/2.0 versus f/2.2. All this should improve the quality of images in low light conditions.

All cameras are enhanced with AI functions, including real-time eye autofocus (for humans and animals), main object detection, AI white balance, depth, and exposure. The company also added support for Ultra HDR. Sony not only retained the physical two-stage shutter button, but also made it a little wider and more comfortable.

The new product uses the latest processor Snapdragon 8 Elite with an evaporation chamber for efficient cooling. The system includes 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Screen — 6.5-inch 10-bit OLED Bravia with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Brightness has increased by 20%, and two light sensors (front and rear) allow for very precise backlighting. The system also automatically adjusts colors, increasing saturation and brightness in strong lighting conditions.

Xperia 1 VII smartphone has received some improvements to the sound subsystem. The audio system is based on a premium audio chip, just like its predecessor. In 2025, Sony not only retained the 3.5mm audio jack, but also used an improved alloy with the addition of gold to minimize signal loss. The front stereo speakers received deeper bass (+10% to low and mid frequencies), and the audio system was tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.

The battery of Sony Xperia 1 VII has a capacity of 5000 mAh. The device supports 30W fast charging. The manufacturer claims that the power reserve will last for 2 days of operation, including 36 hours of continuous video playback. The battery should retain 80% of its original capacity after 4 years of operation. The new product is IP68 dust and water resistant. The smartphone comes with Android 15, and the manufacturer promises to release updates for four versions of the operating system, and security updates for 6 years.