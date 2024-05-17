Sony Xperia 1 VI – a flagship camera phone with 85-170 mm optical zoom and a price of €1400

Sony has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI, aimed at photography enthusiasts. Users are offered a true optical zoom, AI-assisted autofocus, and a unified app experience.

Sony Xperia 1 VI has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a 48-megapixel Sony Exmor T sensor and a 24mm focal length lens. Additionally, there is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (16 mm) and a 12-megapixel telephoto module with a variable focal length of 85-170 mm and optical image stabilization. The telephoto module provides an optical zoom of 3.5x to 7.1x when compared to the main camera. It can also be used as a macro module. The front camera is based on a 12-megapixel sensor.

The device features AI-powered autofocus technology for «human pose detection», which can recognize the subject’s body and head position. The camera supports 4K HDR video recording at 120 frames per second, which works in conjunction with color profiles such as S-Cinetone. Sony has also consolidated its various video and photo capture functions into a single camera app, eliminating the need for users to switch between different apps.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of internal storage. A 5000 mAh battery, fast wired charging, and 15W wireless charging are also available. According to the manufacturer, the battery provides 2 days of battery life on a single full charge and retains its capacity properties for 4 years.

At the same time, the display has undergone a downsizing compared to its predecessor. If in Sony Xperia 1 V 4K display was used, now the resolution is 2220×1080 pixels. The screen diagonal is 6.5 inches. The device supports a variable refresh rate in the range from 1 to 120 Hz. At the same time, the OLED panel provides 50% higher peak brightness than its predecessor.

The design of the smartphone has not changed significantly. The new device is available in the same three colors: black, silver and khaki green. It also has a special shutter button and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The new Sony Xperia 1 VI smartphone is already available for pre-order in Europe and the UK for €1399 and £1299, respectively.

