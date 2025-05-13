Spin-«The Office»: the first frame of the series «The Paper» brings back Oscar from the original show

Peacock showed the first images of The Paper, a spinoff of the cult series «The Office», which takes place in the same universe.

Peacock announced the premiere in September, but has not yet announced the exact date. The creators presented the first look at the series during the NBCUniversal presentation in New York. In particular, they showed advertisers a trailer that shows the Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper’s premises and familiar atmosphere. Both in the original and here, the cameras follow the employees, the characters cast oblique glances at the lens, and a familiar face wonders why all this nonsense is happening again.

The main roles in «The Paper» will be played by Domhnall Gleeson («Ex Machina», «Star Wars»), Sabrina Impacciatore («White Lotus», «7 Women and a Murder») and Oscar Nunez. The latter will reappear as Oscar — the accountant who fans remember from Dunder Mifflin. In the story, he now works for the newspaper and is not too happy to see the old film crew. He wonders why he’s back in the middle of some kind of hell.

As for the other roles, Sabrina Impacciatore plays the newspaper’s editor-in-chief and Gleeson plays a new idealistic employee (a direct reference to Dwight Schrute). The cast also includes Chelsea Frey, Melvyn Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

«The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it», — reads the official description of the series.

A familiar team is working on the series: Greg Daniels, the creator of the American «The Office», co-created the show with Michael Koman. Both — are among the executive producers, along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas. Universal Television is producing.

«The Paper» — just one of Peacock’s new projects that were shown to advertisers. Others include the animated series «Ted» starring Seth MacFarlane, the relaunch of «Suburbia» with Kiki Palmer, the drama «All Her Fault» with Sarah Snook and the comedy «Digging» with Amy Poehler.

