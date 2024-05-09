New series «Office»: Peacock confirms development of spinoff — reporters from the defunct newspaper will replace Dunder Mifflin team

The documentary team that immortalized Michael Scott and his colleagues in the Scranton office of a paper company travels to the Midwest to visit a small newspaper that is struggling to survive with the help of volunteer reporters.

The new cast will be led by Donal Gleeson («Ex Machina», «Star Wars») and Sabrina Impacciatore («White Lotus», «7 Women and a Murder»), but details about their characters have not yet been disclosed.

Greg Daniels, who developed the American version of «The Office», is creating the new series with Michael Koman. The two are executive producing alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original British version, as well as Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americus.

The production spinoff of the series «The Office» will start in July.

«It’s been more than 10 years since the last episode of The Office» aired, but the series continues to gain popularity and create new generations of fans on Peacock», — said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment. «In partnership with Universal Television and helmed by the team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the Dunder Mifflin universe introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh place ripe for comedic storytelling: the daily newspaper».

The American «Office» was set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and followed the employees of Dandler Miflin, a paper sales company. The show starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krazinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, among others. The show retained its popularity long after it went off the air and was revived after being broadcast on streaming services.

Until 2023, «The Office» was available on Netflix, and now all seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock — including extended versions of famous episodes (some previously unseen scenes, such as from the «Parkour» series, can be viewed on YouTube).

Source: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter