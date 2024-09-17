Starlink network as a radar: Chinese use SpaceX satellite signals to search for stealth aircraft and drones

Chinese researchers have learned how to use the radiation from the Starlink satellite network to search for airborne targets.

The F-22 and F-35 stealth aircraft are designed to evade conventional radar systems, but they can be detected from space. Chinese scientists used Starlink satellite signals to detect such stealth targets during a radar experiment in the South China Sea.

In the experiment, a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone was used to simulate an invisible aircraft. The drone’s radar cross-section looked like a real stealth fighter jet’s trail. But instead of relying on ground-based radar, the drone was detected by analyzing electromagnetic signals from a Starlink satellite flying over the Philippines.

The detection method is based on forward scattering, where an object like an airplane or drone crosses the satellite’s electromagnetic waves and causes small disturbances in the signal that are recorded and analyzed to determine its location. This technique does not require radar to emit signals, making it difficult for an adversary to detect or jam. The experiment revealed small details of the drone, including the movement of the propellers, despite challenges such as a small antenna and low altitude.

The researchers used an undisclosed algorithm and an unnamed high-performance processor to process the captured signals. Although the method is still under development and not yet ready for military use, the technology shows potential for detecting airborne targets.

With more than 6,000 satellites in orbit, the Starlink satellite network is a huge source of high-frequency signal emission to provide wide coverage. While these signals are encrypted and inaccessible to customers in China, the research team was able to build a receiver using commercially available components to capture and process the data needed for the experiment.

Stealth drones avoid detection by radar by using special materials and shapes to reduce the reflection of electromagnetic waves. Drones are usually too small for conventional radar to detect. However, a Chinese experiment has shown that the use of third-party satellite signals helps to circumvent these measures, allowing such aircraft to be detected regardless of their design. This experiment is part of China’s efforts to strengthen its ability to combat air threats.

Sources: South China Morning Post, Tom’s Hardware