Steam has launched a free giveaway of Hitman: Sapienza — but there’s a catch

Steam is temporarily giving away Hitman: World of Assassination for free — but only the episode.

It’s worth clarifying right away: this is not the entire Hitman trilogy. We are talking about only one part — Sapienza. Along with it, players will also receive a free starter pack that includes ICA training missions and seasonal content. But these are all separate pieces of a larger game, and this giveaway does not replace the full version of World of Assassination.

As you can imagine, the giveaway caused confusion: IO Interactive initially presented it as follows, as if it were the whole game. But when the players reached the page Steam, it turned out that only one episode is available. To find it, you’ll have to scroll down a bit — past the demo and the main packages.

Sapienza is the episode that includes:

campaign mission «World of the Future»

bonus missions «Icon» and «Offset»

more than 50 tests

access to the creation of contracts and live content

This version does not include VR mode. They are available only in the full World of Assassination package, which is not free at the moment. The offer is valid only until May 30, 19:00 Kyiv time.

The Hitman trilogy has received high marks on Metacritic, and Sapienza is one of the most popular levels in the game. The game requires 16 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-4790 processor, and a GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

Source: Steam