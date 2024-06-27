In the Disruptor DLC for Hitman, players will hunt Conor McGregor, an MMA fighter

IO Interactive has announced that Conor McGregor, a mixed martial arts fighter, will be the target of Agent 47 in the next Hitman expansion. He will become the next «elusive target» in Hitman World of Assassination across all versions of the game from June 27 to July 29 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

McGregor’s character in Hitman is known as The Disruptor, and he will be portrayed as an MMA fighter in the game. The Disruptor is set to compete with Tim Quinn, the CEO of Quantum Leap, who previously appeared in the Hitman 3 «The Farewell» mission. According to IO Interactive, Quantum Leap’s stakeholders fear that The Disruptor will humiliate Quinn and have instructed Agent 47 to destroy McGregor’s character before the match takes place.

The Disruptor mission sends players to the island of Sgàil «during a conclave of the Ark secret society, an organization made up of the world’s richest and most powerful people», — IO Interactive said in a press release. This mission will be available for new Hitman players to play for free as part of the game’s free starter pack.

Hitman World of Assassination players can also access the mission for free and can purchase the Disruptor DLC pack for $4.99. It offers new cosmetics with a fur coat as well as various McGregor items. The DLC also offers permanent access to The Ostentatious, a two-level arcade contract with the elusive target of The Disruptor.

Source: Polygon