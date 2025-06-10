Steam Next Fest 2025 has started — demos of the absurd Baby Steps, Moonlighter 2, and hundreds of other games are available

Steam Next Fest 2025 has officially started — Valve has opened the June festival of new releases on the platform. Players can once again test hundreds of demos of upcoming games for free.

The festival will last until June 16, after which gamers will be able to big summer sale scheduled for June 26. In the meantime, let’s talk about Steam Next Fest 2025: the event page has a convenient filter system to sort games by genre, theme, and other parameters. This June, Steam is offering hundreds of demos: from small indie projects to notable titles from established studios.

For those who don’t know «what to grab» —, you should pay attention to a selection of titles that have already aroused the interest of the community:

One of these games at the festival was Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games, the creators of Shovel Knight. It’s a new Game Boy-style adventure game that features a top-down view and the same pixelated aesthetic as the classic genre.

She also managed to stand out Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault — a continuation of the store management simulator, but now in 3D. The first part was released in 2018, and the new version seems to keep the familiar mechanics while adding more action and space.

Fans of the absurd received Baby Steps — a new game from Bennett Foddy (author of Getting Over It and QWOP). This is a platformer where the character literally learns to walk. It looks ridiculous and uncomfortable, but that’s the whole point.

Among the more famous names — NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound which brings the classic series to 2D format. The game is developed by The Game Kitchen, a studio known for the gothic-religious Blasphemous.

The players were interested in Ratatan — is the spiritual successor of Patapon from its original creators Ratata Arts. But now in a roguelike format.

A completely different atmosphere is offered by Hell is Us — an adventure RPG with paranormal themes that was on PlayStation State of Play. The emphasis here will be on exploration, atmosphere, and not-so-obvious mechanics.

Another notable game — Dispatch where the player controls a superhero agency. This is a cinematic narrative game with a management focus rather than the usual action.

Several smaller but original projects stand out:

Absolum — a dynamic action game with roguelike elements from the team that worked on the DLC for Streets of Rage 4.

Consume Me — a life simulator about an eating disorder that has already won the grand prize at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC).

MotionRec — A puzzle platformer where players record their movements and replay them to overcome obstacles in a world that has survived a disaster

Morsels — roguelike, in which you have to collect creatures. The game is published by Annapurna Interactive, and the art was created by the author of the visual style of Nidhogg 2.

Henry Halfhead — a sandbox where you «inhabit» objects, like in Super Mario Odyssey, to perform everyday tasks.

Right now, you can already find dozens of games in the demo that are being discussed on Reddit and in communities. For example, some people mentioned the light Snacko, Wish Upon A Llama, Collector’s Cove and Date Everything. Other users talked about Shanty Town, Whimside and Evolve Lab.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

All demos belong to different genres and are aimed at players with different tastes — so check them out, try them, and recommend interesting projects to others. Time is of the essence – the event will last until June 16.

Source: Steam