New Silent Hill, remasters and «hint» of Ghost of Yotei gameplay — everything that was shown at State of Play 2025

On the night of June 5, Sony held the June State of Play — the event unveiled new IPs, remakes, and a first look at games that were almost unknown.

Among the presented projects were really big ones — Silent Hill f and Pragmata — and at the same time a remake of the beloved Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. And even the box didn’t save Snake in the teaser.

Full list of State of Play 2025 announcements

Lumines Arise

Sony opened the event with Lumines Arise, a colorful puzzle game from the same developers who created Tetris Effect. The player will have to control 2×2 blocks of two colors that fall from above to create squares of the same color. They disappear to the rhythm of the music when the «timeline» passes across the field. Lumines Arise has more than 30 unique levels: from the tropical jungle to the neon streets of Tokyo and outer space.

What platforms it supports: PS5, PS VR2 and PC (Steam).

Developer: Enhance Games (USA).

Release date: fall 2025.

Pragmata

Capcom has presented the gameplay of Pragmata — a third-person sci-fi adventure game. The developers showed an astronaut named Hugh and a girl android Diana traveling with him The game will take place on a destroyed base on the Moon. The main characters have to neutralize the artificial intelligence of the lunar station and return to Earth.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam).

Developer: Capcom (Japan).

Release date: 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man

Absurdity, horror, and cartoon style — in the new Romeo is a Dead Man project, the player will take on the role of Romeo Stargazer — an FBI agent who was saved from death through a time paradox. Now he wears a Dead Gear mask and hunts criminals who have violated space-time by moving between different universes.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam, but not available at the time of writing).

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture (Japan).

Release date: 2026 (possibly).

Silent Hill f

The new Silent Hill f trailer shows more horrible creatures who walk the streets of the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka in the 1960s. Home the heroine is a schoolgirl named Shimizu Hinako sees the mutilated bodies of his friends hanging like scarecrows and fights off mutants in the best Silent Hill traditions. This time, the game is more focused on melee combat and action compared to Silent Hill 2.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam).

Developer: NeoBards Entertainment Limited (Hong Kong)

Release date: September 25, 2025.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

The sequel to the popular indie hit Bloodstained — 2.5D Metroidvania in the style of Castlevania. In the largest map of the series, players will be immersed in 16th-century England before the events of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The main characters are Leonard Brandon (a young warrior from the Order of the Black Wolves) and Alexander Kiteller (the only surviving knight from the Order of the White Stag). Both become the last hope of humanity before the demonic Lord Elias.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam)

Developer: ArtPlay (Japan) under the direction of Koji Igarashi, the famous creator of Castlevania.

Release date: 2026. Digimon Story Time Stranger The new Digimon adventure is a mix of digital and physical worlds with familiar creatures. Players will take on the role of an agent of a secret organization traveling between the human world and the Digital World. He collects and trains various Digimon to participate in turn-based battles. The game promises a story that reveals the secret of the world’s collapse, with new characters and the ability to influence the course of events. What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam)

Developer: Media.Vision (Japan)

Release date: October 3, 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

The Final Fantasy Tactics edition will include the classic and updated versions with improved graphics. The story is based around the story of Ramsa Beulah, who is surrounded by political intrigue and military conflicts in the world of Ivalice.

Platforms supported: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, but not available at the time of writing).

Developer: Square Enix (Japan).

Release date: September 30, 2025.

Baby Steps

A game about walking — literally. In Baby Steps, you have to manually control the legs of an unemployed man, Nate, to climb up. He is trapped in a foggy world and learns to walk again. The gameplay is reminiscent of the popular Getting Over It — both games have the same developer.

What platforms it supports: PS5 and PC (Steam)

Developed by independent developers Gabe Cusillo, Max Boh and Bennett Foddy (USA)

Release date: September 8, 2025.

Hirogami

A project inspired by the art of origami. The protagonist is an origami master named Hiro who can take the form of animals to explore the world. The player will solve puzzles and fight enemies that threaten his hometown.

What platforms it supports: PS5 and PC (Steam).

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios Singapore (Singapore).

Release date: September 3, 2025.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

A new installment of the arcade golf game with ten unique regions, weather effects and pre-order bonuses (including PAC-MAN as a playable character). For the first time, this popular sports game series will be released on platforms other than PlayStation.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Developer: HYDE (Japan).

Release date: September 5, 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

A 2D side-scrolling action game from the creators of Blasphemous that returns the series to its roots with retro pixelated graphics. The young ninja Kenji Mozu defends the village of Hayabusa from a demonic invasion. The second character is Kumori, an assassin from the Black Spider Clan.

What platforms it supports: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam).

Developer: The Game Kitchen (Spain).

Release date: July 31, 2025.

Cairn

The gameplay tells the story of a mountain climbing girl, Aava, who is trying to conquer the inaccessible peak of Kami. The game offers a realistic climbing simulation where every move requires planning and consideration of the character’s physical condition.

What platforms it supports: PS5 and PC (Steam).

Developer: The Game Bakers (France)

Release date: November 5, 2025

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

This is a collection of old Mortal Kombat games — Mortal Kombat, MK2, MK3, Ultimate MK3, MK4, and a few more titles in the new collection. The collection contains updated versions of several parts of the franchise with additional content and improvements.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Developer: Digital Eclipse (USA).

Release date: 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

At State of Play, they showed the gameplay of Snake Eater remake — familiar scenes in a new visual. The game combines classic stealth action with modern graphics and improved mechanics, and at the end of the teaser, it hints at memes about the box.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Developer: Konami (Japan).

Release date: August 28, 2025.

Nioh 3

This is a dark fantasy action-RPG set in the Sengoku era of Japan In the story, a young warrior claims to be a shogun and is not afraid to take on the youkai. To do this, he uses the Samurai and Ninja fighting styles, between which you can freely switch right during the battle. The demo is available only on PS5 until June 18.

What platforms it supports: PS5 and PC (Steam).

Developer: Team Ninja (Japan).

Release date: early 2026.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

A new VR game about tricks, robberies, and sophisticated stealth. Players will dive into dark streets, avoid guards, and complete various tasks using VR movements. The game is expected to be released in 2025.

What platforms it supports: PS VR2.

Developer: Maze Theory (UK)

Release date: 2025.

Tides of Tomorrow

A first-person narrative survival adventure that takes the player to the flooded dystopian world of Elynd, where they must fight for survival among the ruins and underwater. The main character, a mysterious sea traveler, wakes up with no memory. And he was unlucky enough to become infected with Plastemia, a consequence of microplastic pollution. The main character needs to find a cure or he will become plastic.

What platforms it supports: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam)

Developer: DigixArt (France).

Release date: February 24, 2026.

Sea of Remnants

An adventure action game in the open world of pirates, where you have to sail between islands, engage in sea battles and meet mythical creatures. Players will be able to interact with more than 300 characters.

What platforms it supports: PS5, PC (Steam).

Developer: Joker Studio (China).

Release date: 2026.

Sword of the Sea

An adventure game with action and platforming elements. In Sword of the Sea, players explore the surreal undulating landscapes of the Necropolis, uncovering the secrets of a lost ocean that comes to life.

What platforms it supports: PS5 and PC (Steam)

Developer: Giant Squid (USA)

Release date: August 19, 2025.

First Light 007

A new spy action game based on James Bond. The game will tell the story of a young agent when he is just undergoing training, and instead of special operations, his resume includes training.

What platforms it supports: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam).

Developer: IO Interactive (Denmark).

Release date: 2026.

Ghost of Yotei

A small short teaser was presented, but the rest of the gameplay will be available in July. The game will receive the largest card in the series and will talk about path of revenge main a heroine named Atsu,

What platforms it supports: PS5.

Developer: Sucker Punch (USA).

Release date: October 2, 2025.

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls

It will be a 4v4 tag-fighting game where players will be able to assemble a team of iconic Marvel characters. Among them are Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes).