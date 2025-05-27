SteamOS on Lenovo Legion Go S shatters Windows 11: +20% performance and 3x battery life in some games

This was predictable: the first SteamOS tests on Lenovo Legion Go S show a total advantage over Windows 11. However, almost 2 hours of battery life is not a record either.

This month, SteamOS has officially added support for third-party portable consoles. A YouTuber compared her work on the Lenovo Legion Go S with Windows 11 — the latter is simply «destroyed». Tests by video blogger Dave2D show that Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and The Witcher 3 have benefited the most from Valve’s Linux-based operating system. The frame rate also increases in Helldivers 2, although the increase is not as dramatic.

On medium settings, Cyberpunk 2077 had only 46 frames per second on Windows 11. With SteamOS, the game received a boost to 59 FPS. Witcher 3 «went up from 66 FPS to 76 FPS, Doom Eternal had the same increase. For some reason, Spider Man 2 received 1 frame less on SteamOS. The 55 Wh battery life on SteamOS is also significantly better than with Windows 11.

The author of the test believes that the difference is due to the fact that Linux does not have the same background tasks and telemetry as Windows 11. Another factor in the improved battery life is the well-optimized sleep and suspend function in SteamOS.

With the same 15W power, Lenovo Legion Go S is slightly more productive than Steam Deck. However, the console can operate at 40 watts (from the mains). However, the infographic shows the greater autonomy of the Valve console. It is also worth noting that the comparison was made with OLED version of Steam Deck which consumes the most. By the way, back in March, almost the same result showed Asus ROG Ally X with SteamOS 3.8.