Support the fundraising of electronic warfare for the 130th Battalion of the TRO — we are raffling off a famous stamp signed by the author

Friends, together with The Free People Charitable Foundation Launching another auction as part of our “Retribution Auction” initiative — REB levy for of the 130th battalion of the TRO.

Details

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8AzzjBvT2

Bank card: 5375 4112 1324 2154

Objective: 120 000 UAH

Auction

The collection and auction will be held from May 14 to 28.

During this period, deposit any amount into the bank, and the one who throws the most will win the lot.

Don’t forget that you can support the collection without participating in the auction.

Even a small amount is important and will bring us closer to our goal!

The lot in this auction is a stamp with the famous message of the “Russian warship” to the place where it later ended up. The lot is also unique in that it was signed by the marine Gribov, the one who actually sent the cruiser “Moscow” in the well-known direction 🙂

What is REB and what is it used for?

EW is essentially a device that interferes with communication between the operator and all weapons with

electronic equipment: UAV, air defense system, or artillery. Such devices also «suppress» mobile and satellite communications to disorient the enemy.

130th Battalion

130th Battalion is part of the 112th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Kyiv.

This is a staffed formation of the Territorial Defense Forces, which is part of the Regional Directorate «North» TRF.

In 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, soldiers of the 112th Armored Brigade with ATGMs «Stugna» burned five pieces of Russian equipment during a battle near the village of Skybyn in the Kyiv region. Two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and an armored vehicle were destroyed 130th separate battalion of the TRO participated in the battle for Bakhmut and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region. Participated in the liberation of Kharkiv region and Kyiv region, including the city of Irpin

130th Separate Battalion of the TRO forces The AFU holds a special place in the history of Ukraine, as it was the first battalion from the Territorial Defense to receive the Battle Flag from the President of Ukraine.

Here is one of the episodes of their heroic journey:

The terrorist defense warriors, together with the aerial reconnaissance and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discovered and destroyed the command post of the Russian occupiers. It is noted that at first, the enemy’s manpower fire disguised the headquarters, where the Russian invaders tried to take cover from the shelling. The coordinates of the discovered base were promptly transferred to the artillery and two accurate shots destroyed the building along with the enemy’s command staff. According to intelligence, enemy losses amounted to 15 people.

В 130th battalion noted that the command post was set up on the outskirts of the village. The neutralization of the command post disrupted the Russians’ intentions to attack Ukrainian positions, so the offensive was halted for a while.