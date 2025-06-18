Switching to Nintendo Switch 2 — fan loses 20-year Pokémon Scarlet monster collection

A Pokémon fan bought a Nintendo Switch 2 and transferred his «gold collection» saves — and now he has no saves for more than 20 years, no Pokémon, and no desire to play.

The problem is that technically, the transfer of saves went off without a hitch. But when the gamer opened the game on the console, Pokémon Scarlet started from scratch. It immediately switched to the language selection and offered to create a new character, which means that the save file simply disappeared.

«I can’t help it. I don’t even know if I want to play anymore», — wrote a user with the nickname ThatOtaku26.

For the player, the most painful loss was due to the fact that Scarlet contained Pokémon that he had carried through the generations since Leaf Green and Diamond. According to him, although all other game data remained intact, it was Scarlet — with the most expensive and most frequently used monsters — that disappeared completely.

«I had monsters in there from my original Game Boy Advance to the current one. Literally 20 years of data,» he explained. «The ones I cared about the most and used the most, — they’re all gone».

According to him, it was more than 1000 hours of game time spent on the development and care of his team. Most of the commenters in the Reddit thread agreed: it doesn’t look like a user error. Other players have also had cases of losing saves after transferring from one console to another, even if the process was completed without any warning.

The case highlights the problem backup, including games on Switch. For example, Pokémon Scarlet doesn’t support cloud storage, so the only way to keep your data safe is to use Pokémon Home regularly. This is a separate Nintendo cloud service for Switch and mobile devices, designed to centrally store all Pokémon from different games. Why the fan with 20 years of experience did not use the app is a good question, but it is too late to ask. At least his console didn’t blocked after checking with MiG Flash cartridges.

Source: Toms Hardware