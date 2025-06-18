Nintendo has already blocked Switch 2 — for life for MiG Flash cartridges, even with legal games

Nintendo has begun lifetime bans of the Switch 2 console for using a device that allows games to run from a microSD — MiG Flash card.

The ban will not be canceled even if players used only their own legal copies of games (dumps), users noticed Reddit and X (Twitter). One of the complaints stated that testing legal MiG Flash dumps on Switch 2 led to a blocking. As a result, locked consoles can no longer connect to the eShop, cloud storage, or YouTube.

For those who are not in the know, the MiG Flash cartridge (formerly known as MiG Switch) allows you to run games from a microSD card, saving multiple copies at once. The device imitates an official cartridge and allows you to conveniently switch between games with a button. It was positioned as an accessory for developers or backups. But in reality, most users actually use it to play ROM files — either dropped by themselves or obtained from other players.

Even if a player creates their own backups of games from original cartridges and complies with the requirements (for example, uses files with the correct certificates and identifiers), Nintendo can still block access to online functions. The company does not make exceptions. And in fact, it would be strange not to expect such a result after updating the user agreement.

The new Switch 2 console was particularly aggressive. Some users received error code 2134-4508 — this is a signal that the console is permanently blocked from accessing any online functions. Although the account remains valid and can be transferred, the console itself is effectively cut off from Nintendo services.

My Switch 2 test has been banned, after using the mig switch with perfectly legal dumps of my own cartridges, so it would seem that Nintendo can detect something

Similar reports on reddit are starting to come in.https://t.co/nbPMlRWSaPhttps://t.co/3eq6dkbFMi

I strongly… pic.twitter.com/btzjQYJzE4 — SwitchTools (@SwitchTools) June 16, 2025

YouTube Scattered Brain in his video showed that once locked, it is impossible to disconnect an account or reset the settings because it requires an internet connection. After a full reset, Switch 2 no longer allows you to log into any account.

MiG Flash producers are trying to distance themselves from piracy, but the situation is not so simple. It has not yet been confirmed what exactly caused the bans: a MiG firmware update or Nintendo finding a new way to identify unofficial cartridges. It is possible that the bans could be caused only by the new firmware version from MiG. Even so, there is little chance of restoring the blocked consoles.

At the time of publication, the Switch 2 has been available for only two weeks, so users are testing the console in various ways. For example, YouTuber hits Switch 2 with an adjustable wrench and the other disassembled components under a microscope. We can also recommend do not remove the protective film from the screen unless they were planning to smash it with something for video. And getting back to the main topic, owners who encounter a lock may be left without online functions for years — because Nintendo rarely updates its platforms. The only realistic option for such players to return to the Nintendo ecosystem is to spend €469 again.