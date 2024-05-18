TCL shows the world’s first 4K 1000Hz monitor

Monitor with refresh rate of 540 Hz has already been set, now it’s time for a new record. TCL has introduced the world’s first 1000 Hz panel, and not in some low resolution, but in 4K.

TCL’s booth at Display Week 2024 showcases many display technologies, including HVA, HFS, MLED, MLCD, FMM OLED, and IJP OLED. The 85″ w-HVA Pro screen, the world’s first 7.85″ tandem triple screen, and a 14″ 2.8K hybrid OLED inkjet display are on display. Also presented are the world’s first CR 4000:1 HFS monitor, a 16″ 8K laptop display and Ln-Oxide 14″ MUX 1:3 display, a 57″ monitor with a 6.9 mm thickness and the world’s first 4K 1000 Hz refresh rate monitor.

The fastest monitors on the market have a refresh rate of 540 Hz and use TN panels. As a rule, they have a low resolution due to technological limitations. However, the DisplayPort 2.1 standard with UHBR20 mode theoretically has the ability to provide refresh rates up to 884 Hz at 1080p resolution without the need for stream compression. With the introduction of DSC 3.0 compression technology, the bandwidth requirement to achieve a 540Hz refresh rate at 1080p is reduced to only 15.5Gbps, which is well within the available bandwidth of 77.3Gbps (UHBR20).

Although in practice it is almost impossible to achieve such a frame rate from the hardware side, the frame add-on modes of modern video cards allow it. TCL’s goal in creating such a display is to achieve a photorealistic visual experience using modern gaming engines and frame generation technology that operates at a 10 to 1 ratio.

Source: VideoCardz