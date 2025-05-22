The actor from season 2 of The Last of Us impressed Druckmann — he was invited to Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet without casting

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann was so impressed with one of the actors from season 2 of «The Last of Us that he wanted him in his Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The screenwriter made an instant decision while watching the sixth episode of the second season. In it, a flashback appears with Joel’s father, played by Tony Dalton — an actor known for his role in «Better Call Saul». It was this appearance that made such an impression on Neil Druckmann that he didn’t hesitate to offer Dalton a role in game Intergalactic.

«He immediately came to mind, and I just offered it to him on the spot», — Druckmann said.

According to him, there were no auditions or tests — the decision was made instantly. This is not the first actor from the series to take part in the studio’s new game. For example, Tati Gabrielle, who played Nora in «The Last of Us», plays the role of the main character, Jordan A. Mana. She has already been working with Druckmann to prepare for the public reaction — in particular, the wave of hate.

The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, of Marvel fame, and Halle Gross, one of the writers of The Last of Us: Part 2. And even before the upcoming game, Stephen A. Chang (Jesse from The Last of Us Part 2) was added to the team.

Intergalactic — is Naughty Dog’s first new intellectual property in ten years. The game has been in development since 2020. The team includes more than 250 people in the studio alone, not including external developers. Druckmann serves as a co-director. The game’s music is created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both composers and members of Nine Inch Nails.

There is nothing concrete about the release date yet: the game should not be expected before 2027. But an early game version already exists and is available for the team Naughty Dog. And Intergalactic itself, according to rumors, focuses on player freedom and shows us the character’s difficult and lonely path (as Naughty Dog likes to do).

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Game Spot