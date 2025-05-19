The Last of Us Part 2 actor Jesse has started filming for Naughty Dog’s new game — Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Actor Stephen A. Chang (Jesse from The Last of Us Part 2) is not letting go of Naughty Dog — the studio has added him to the next game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The developers approached the project in the following way Marvel to the movie «Avengers: Judgment Day». Naughty Dog also tries to keep the project as closed as possible, even for the production participants. So far, it is known that the filming of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has just started.

«Last week, I started doing some work for the next Naughty Dog game», — Chang confirmed.

Mentions of Intergalactic appeared for the first time at The Game Awards 2024. Since then, no significant details have been officially released. Only Neil Druckmann spoke about the atmosphere they want to fill the whole game with. This is the first wholly new franchise from Naughty Dog in 12 years — after The Last of Us was released in 2013.

According to Chang, he was only shown the trailer a week before the public release. His colleague, who is also involved in the project, asked: «Is this Last of Us Part 3 that we’re doing?». The actors went to the set without having a full idea of what the studio was creating. About of the third part, it is likely that it will not be developed. We may never know the future of Ellie or Abby.

The filming process of Intergalactic is designed to minimize leaks: the actors are given only certain fragments of the script. Sometimes they are not even in chronological order. The same thing happened during the work on The Last of Us Part 2. Stephen A. Chang explained that the studio deliberately withheld key information — even from the actors: «What I know about it is probably as much as you guys, which I think is intentional».

To date, Chang hasn’t revealed his role and doesn’t know all the details himself. However, in the Intergalactic trailer, you can see his character at a table with four others — probably a gang called «Five Aces». Among them are characters played by Kumeil Nanjiani (Colin Graves), Tony Dalton, and Ashley Scott, who previously played Maria in The Last of Us series.

Despite the secrecy, he is confident that the game will become something great. And he himself feels like a «small fish» in the project, around which a large-scale game is born. As for its size, insiders assumed that players would get Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet focused on player freedom — something like the world of Elden Ring.

Source: Dexerto