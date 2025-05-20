The creators of «The Last of Us» will extend the plot of The Last of Us Part II for two more seasons — the third will be longer, but not the final

Series «The Last of Us» / The Last of Us extended for a third season before the release of the second one, but it will not be final either.

The article contains spoilers for the second season of the series «The Last of Us».

According to showrunner Craig Mazin, there is a «decent chance» that the third season will be longer than its predecessor, but there is no way «to end the story there. In fact, these words can be considered a preview of the fourth and final season.

«I think there’s a good chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, simply because the way it’s told and the opportunities it gives us are a little bit different. The thing is Joel’s death is so impressive. It’s such a narrative nuclear bomb that it’s hard to move away from it. We can’t take a break and stand aside. But of course, there is no way to complete this narrative in the third season. Hopefully, we’ll make enough money to come back and complete it in the fourth round. That’s the most likely outcome,” Mezin concludes in an interview with Collider.

The series «The Last of Us» — is an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic games of The Last of Us series by Naughty Dog. The first season, which started in 2023, told the story of a smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with guiding an immune teenager Ellie (Ramsay) through the regions of the United States devastated by a parasitic fungus pandemic. The second film takes place five years later and features the key characters from The Last of Us Part 2: Abby (Caitlin Deaver), who is determined to avenge Joel’s murder of her doctor father; Dina (Isabela Merced), who is Ellie’s new love interest; Isaac (played by dubbed on television by Jeffrey Wright), etc.

The first season was recognized by critics and viewers, who defined it as one of the best video game adaptations to date, and collected as many as 8 «Emmy» awards out of 24 nominations. The situation with the second season is a bit more complicated: specialized publications gave the season a decent 95% (the only criticism was for the cut-off ending), while the viewership rating is at a disastrous 39% — mainly with dissatisfied comments on Abby and Ellie’s caste, because the actresses allegedly have significant physical differences from the characters in the games. Deaver, who was hired for the role without castingeven had to hire additional security for the shoot, while Ramsay removed from social networks due to the onslaught of hate.

The second season of «The Last of Us» is currently streaming on HBO and Max (with official Ukrainian dubbing on Megogo) — the seventh and final episode starts this Sunday. In the previous episode, the showrunners brought Pascal back to the series, showing the missed story of Joel and Ellie’s relationship for 5 years after settling in Jackson — the episode was promoted as is close in drama to the story of Bill and Frank