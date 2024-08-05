The first teaser for the second season of The Last Of Us — Joel’s tears, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac and the mysterious character of Catherine O’Hara

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Max streaming service (HBO) has released a teaser for the second season of the series The Last Of Us.

A short video shows Joel (Pedro Pascal), who seems to regret his decision in the first season, alongside an unnamed character played by Catherine O’Hara (details about her character have not yet been revealed, but she will probably play a character that has not been shown in video games).

«You hurt her», — O’Hara says, most likely referring to Ellie (Bella Ramsay). «What did you do?»

You can also see Jeffrey Wright reprising his role as Isaac from The Last Us Part II, Abby (Caitlin Deaver) and Dina (Isabella Merced).

The exact date of The Last Of Us season two premiere has not been announced yet, but it is tentatively scheduled for 2025.

I saved her. A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

The debut season of the show, based on the events of The Last of Us, a PS3 game released in 2013, consisted of 9 episodes that were broadcastconstantly breaking records in terms of views. Over time, The Last Us achieved the title of series, most watched on HBO for the entire time, and nominated for 24 awards «Emmy»(the series eventually won 8 trophies). It was announced two weeks after the last episode of the first series aired in March last year.

The second season of the series will follow the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2. Earlier, HBO announced a new team of directorswhich has joined the second season of «The Last of Us —, led by Mark Milod, who worked on «The Heirs» and «Game of Thrones». Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman are still the showrunners and executive producers of the show.

