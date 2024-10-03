The exemption for international parcels up to 150 euros will be canceled — Hetmantsev

Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People), chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, said that a separate bill on taxation of international parcels worth up to 150 euros will be submitted to the parliament in the near future.

«The 150 euros tax credit should be removed. And now we are finalizing the relevant draft law, we will introduce it, we will not hesitate and we will definitely introduce it, despite a certain segment of the population that will be dissatisfied,» said Getmantsev.

According to the head of the Tax Committee, retail chains and domestic producers are demanding the abolition of the tax exemption for parcels for Ukrainians.

«There will be a law, and I will personally ask for its support»,” the MP added.

Earlier, the government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 11416 on tax increases. It foresawThe draft law stipulates that all shipments from legal entities (foreign online stores, marketplaces, etc.) should be taxed, regardless of their value. However, the MPs failed to vote for the revised draft law No. 11416-d during the first round of voting.

In the version of the draft law for the second first reading, this provision was removed. However, Hetmantsev does not give up trying to deprive Ukrainians of tax benefits. He promised that MPs would prepare a separate draft law to abolish the tax exemptions for parcels.

It should be noted that «Nova Poshta» believes that the abolition of tax exemptions for international parcels worth up to 150 euros will not benefit the budget. After all, the cost of customs clearance will exceed the amount of revenue from low-cost parcels.

