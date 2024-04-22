The Ferrari designer was there — Halo Space showed the interior of the capsule, which will take «to the stratosphere for $150 thousand.

Halo Space, founded in 2021, offers space tourism services and uses balloons instead of rockets or jets. The ticket price is still unaffordable for most people and reaches $150 thousand, although the use of balloons is much cheaper (and more environmentally friendly) — for example, Virgin Galactic offers commercial flights for $450 thousand, while Blue Origin for $28 million and Space X for $55 million.

In words, everything works quite simply: a helium balloon lifts the capsule into the stratosphere — to an altitude of about 30 km above the Earth, and the journey itself will last from 4 to 6 hours.

In general, about 650 people have ever been in space, but Halo Space CEO Carlos Mira has ambitious plans to increase this number to 10 thousand by 2030 — with at least two flights per week.

The interior of the capsule was designed by Frank Stevenson, who is known for his work with Ferrari, Maserati, and other automakers, but is particularly remembered for the design of the Fiat 500 and BMW X5. Halo Space has already published the first photos of the interior (via Business Insider), so you can get a sense of the full scope.

Stevenson says his design firm built its own 1:1 scale model of the capsule to find the best layout. Several different mechanisms were also tested to figure out how best to position the nine seats, including one — for the pilot.

In the end, all the seats were turned to face the giant porthole to provide the best possible view (although during takeoff and landing, half of the passengers will be turned inward).

Stevenson shared sketches of the seat design, showing how much attention was paid to details such as the armrest and adjustable headrest.

The capsule is also equipped with folding dining trays to maximize space. The downstairs area holds food, hot or cold, and Halo says it will serve whatever the customer wants.

Stevenson said it was also important to maximize the bathroom space: «No one likes to be cramped. Most commercial airliners are usually very uncomfortable». Perhaps the most intriguing are the plans for augmented reality — such as showing different constellations in the sky or places on Earth over which the capsule flies.

In total, the capsule is more than 5 meters wide and 3 meters high.

Since 2022, Halo has conducted five test flights and hopes to launch commercial flights in 2026. However, it first needs to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and then obtain permits in other countries.

At the Halo presentation, journalists mentioned the OceanGate accidentand asked whether this capsule «would not become another way of killing for the rich».