The final trailer «Jurassic World: Rebirth» — D-Rex, mutadons and a scene that was cut in the 90s

«Jurassic World: Rebirth» received a final trailer that takes fans back to the origins of the franchise. It also shows a bunch of mixed dinosaurs.

One of these new creatures was the D-Rex (officially Distortus Rex), which director Gareth Edwards called a hybrid. According to him, the dinosaur «looks like a T-Rex created by Herbert Giger and then slept with Rancor Rancor — is a giant carnivore-like creature from the Star Wars universe. It originates from the planet Dathomir, but is also found on other worlds.». Another novelty is the mutadon, a cross between a pterosaur and a raptor that flies and attacks in packs.

In addition to epic creatures, the trailer pays special attention to action scenes. The scene on the river raft stands out the most — this iconic moment from Michael Crichton’s first novel was not included in Spielberg’s 1993 film. The scene was simply cut out. And now, more than 30 years later, the episode will be released. According to by screenwriter David Koepp, now she «has finally found her place».

The whole movie takes place on a forbidden island that used to be the territory of the research center «Jurassic Park». The team, led by the heroine Scarlett Johansson, went on a mission to find a cure. Of course, everything went wrong. They also «fell on the head of a» random family whose boat was overturned by water dinosaurs. All of them are trying to survive among the most terrifying giant monsters — from classic predators to new mutated creatures.

The movie takes place five years after «Jurassic World: Dominion», which became the most expensive movie in history. The planet’s ecology is no longer suitable for dinosaurs, so the survivors were gathered in the equatorial biosphere. There is a humid climate and tropical locations. And somewhere there are three key creatures from land, sea, and air whose DNA can help humanity create a new generation of medicines.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. Directed by — Gareth Edwards («Rogue One: A Star Wars Story»), the screenplay was written by David Koepp — the author of the original screenplay for «Jurassic Park».

The movie is coming to the big screens July 2, 2025.

Source: IGN