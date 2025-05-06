«Jurassic World: Dominion» became the most expensive movie in history — with a budget of almost $600 million

The third film in the «Jurassic World» series has officially become the most expensive project in the history of cinema, with a production value of a whopping $584 million, according to Forbes and The Guardian. The figure broke the previous record holder — «Star Wars: The Force Awakens» with a budget of $512 million.

A portion of the production cost of «Dominion» in the amount of $115 million was covered by UK tax incentives (the largest amount the government has allocated to film since the initiative was launched in 2007), and another $3.7 million came from the UK’s job retention program. The final amount was eventually $465 million, which is also not insignificant, and actually correlates with the cost of the first season «Rings of Power», which is considered the most expensive series in history.

What factor influenced the «bloated» budget? Time. The film was shot in the midst of the pandemic, with long breaks and all the necessary safety measures. Previously, insiders wrote about the budget of «Dominion» at $265 million, and it is unknown what caused such a large discrepancy of $200 million.

«Jurassic World: Dominion» — is the final installment of the «Jurassic World» trilogy (and the sixth installment of the franchise overall), which debuted in 2022 and has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Previous Deadline estimates included net profit of $229 to $235 million, but given the new figures, there is a possibility that the movie has become unprofitable.

As a reminder, Universal’s next movie, titled «Jurassic World: Revival» has left behind franchise veterans Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and introduced an all-new cast with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. It will take place 5 years after the events of «Dominion», and the theatrical premiere is scheduled for July 2025. According to preliminary estimates, the film has a more modest budget than its predecessor, amounting to $265 million.