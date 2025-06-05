The first look at the gameplay of Pragmata — a Sci-Fi action game about the adventures of an astronaut and an android on the Moon. Release in 2026

Capcom reminded about the sci-fi action game Pragmata — it is still under development and will be released in 2026.

The game was shown at the PlayStation State of Play presentation, and the new trailer finally proved that the project is alive. At the same time, players were shown fresh gameplay footage — the game will take place on a destroyed base on the Moon. The main characters have to defeat the artificial intelligence of the lunar station and return to Earth.

The new trailer features the return of familiar characters — an astronaut named Hugh and a girl android named Diana who travels with him. In one of the fragments, Hugh literally carries Diana on his back during a battle with enemies on the lunar station, which looks like Sam from Death Stranding.

But the main feature of — is in the gameplay: both characters will need to be controlled simultaneously. Capcom describes this approach as a «two-in-one» system. The combat part includes tactical elements and hacking, which will be an important part of the progress.

«Both have their own abilities, and you’ll need to control them both at the same time to overcome the many obstacles you’ll face», — explained game director Cho Yonghee on the PlayStation Blog.

Pragmata was first announced back in 2020. Since then, the game has repeatedly disappeared from the radar: and postponed, and in fact had no stable release window. But now Capcom has finally announced a new target — 2026.

The developers also confirmed that Pragmata will be released not only on PlayStation 5 but also on PC via Steamwhere you can add it to your favorites.

Source: PlayStation.Blog