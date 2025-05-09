Death Stranding 2 «went gold» — Kojima completed work on On the Beach

Kojima Productions has officially confirmed — Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is complete and «has gone gold».

This means that the final version of the game is ready for production and launch. Now we just have to wait for the release on June 26. Of course, this does not guarantee the complete absence of patches on the first day, but the main part has already been polished.

«Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has gone gold. The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26», — Kojima Productions writes on X (Twitter).

It’s not just a status mark, but a sign that the game is ready to be printed on disks and prepared for digital distribution. Not much is known about the plot of On the Beach — it all starts 11 months after the first part. In a recent 30-minute gameplay, we showed new biomes, a base ship and a strange Dollman doll. We also know about one of the interesting mechanics of the game — avoid bosses without losing the plot.

It should be noted that the following is currently in progress pre-order Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The regular edition will cost ₴2199, and the Digital Deluxe is slightly more expensive at ₴2399. The latter provides 48 hours of early access, as well as a lot of additional content. For any pre-order, players will receive a hologram and exoskeletons.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH has gone gold 📀 The journey begins soon — just a little longer until June 26 👍 Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for Early Access from June 24!https://t.co/xjZu6R2g9b#DeathStranding2 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/q5Xju2O7I3 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 9, 2025

On the «wave of» excitement, Kojima Productions showed a limited version of the DualSense controller and a watch stylized as Death Stranding 2. Both devices look futuristic and recognizable in the spirit of the game.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

By the way, Hideo Kojima has previously mentioned that the release of GTA 6 partially affected the schedule of Death Stranding 2 the release of the Rockstar giant was postponedso sunny Weiss City will not crush other releases this year.

Source: Insider Gaming