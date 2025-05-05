The first NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics card for less than $300 is now in stores

BestBuy has published the product page for the PNY GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. It is the first NVIDIA RTX 50 to be offered by a retailer for less than $300.

The American store has published a page for the video card, which has not yet been officially released and is expected to be in about two weeks. However, the manufacturer has already officially showed model in its catalog, so retailers can already offer pre-orders. In fact, it became the first Blackwell card for $300 and the cheapest of them all.

The release of the RTX 5060, based on the GB206 GPU with 3840 CUDA cores, is reportedly scheduled for May 19, the day before Computex 2035. Samples of review graphics cards are probably already being distributed.

BestBuy is offering a factory overclocked PNY RTX 5060, which is usually not the case with models with a recommended retail price. At the moment, the store does not confirm the availability of video cards in stock and does not offer pre-orders.

Website VideoCardz notes that perhaps the biggest problem with these graphics cards is — only 8 GB of internal memory. It is also likely that they will use the PCIe x8 PCIe 5.0 interface. A more advanced option, RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB, demonstrates a significant drop in performance when using PCIe 4.0.