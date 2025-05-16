Take-Two announces GTA 6 budget — not $2 billion, but still the most expensive game in history

Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two has officially confirmed that over the past five years, GTA 6’s budget has already exceeded $1 billion.

Online there were rumors that the game was worth a record $2 billion but Take-Two representatives denied them during the financial report, Tech4Gamers writes. The parent company said that the development of GTA 6 started in 2020. Although $2 billion was not spent on the game, even $1 billion makes it the most expensive video game in history.

The amount is unlikely to have been spent on the development alone. Most likely, it also includes marketing, technical support, and other costs associated with the game’s launch. For comparison, the average budget of a major AAA game usually hovers around $100 million. And GTA 6 costs ten times more.

This scale makes us think about the cost of the game itself for players. Rumors, the price on release can reach $100 which already looks realistic after competitors’ price increases. After all, it will be difficult to recoup billions of dollars in expenses with the standard $60 or even $70. On the other hand, an incredible amount of money comes to Rockstar through online services such as GTA Online. Therefore, shortly after the release of GTA 6, they may announce a new online platform, which will bring most of the revenue. In the meantime, competitors are already panicking because of the future the giant’s release in 2026.

Take-Two also confirmed that Rockstar is still working to make GTA 6 the «biggest release in history». But now many people are thinking: will all platforms pull it off? Some analysts are already predicting a limit of 30 FPS on all consoles, although there is no direct confirmation. And Rockstar showed the second trailer which 50% consists of gameplay. Of course, this is a polished demonstration, to which there are no complaints.

Source: Tech4Gamers