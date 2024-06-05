The GRU conducts a large-scale DDoS attack on Russian government agencies and companies. The work of ministries and public services is paralyzed

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale DDoS attack on government agencies and large companies of the Russian Federation.

About this reports source «Ukrayinska Pravda» in the GUR.

It is noted that a large-scale failure in the operation of electronic services occurred in Russia, which was provoked by cyber specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As of June 5, the work of a number of state institutions and private companies in Russia was virtually paralyzed. The official report «by Roskomnadzor» explains the failures «by the failure of the backbone communication network», but sources claim that the real reason — is a large-scale DDoS attack.

The problems are currently in:

public services website;

Ministry of Defense;

of the Ministry of Finance;

of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

of the Ministry of Justice;

of the Ministry of Industry and Energy;

Ministry of Information Technology and Communications;

Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The website and services of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation were also blocked.

In addition, the attack has hampered information exchange with participants in foreign economic activity, and the operation of the United Aircraft Manufacturing Company has been temporarily paralyzed. There have been failures in the operation of the cloud storage servers «gosoblako» and deficiencies in the operation of the «unified state registry office» in some regions of the Russian Federation.