The «Hunger Games» prequel to Heimitch features a young version of Effie — fans are thrilled with the actress’ choice

The cast of the new movie in the «Hunger Games» franchise continues to expand, and this time Lionsgate introduced an actress who will play a young version of Effie Trinket, the extravagant Capitol official who accompanied Katniss and Peeta to the competition with Haymitch.

In the original «The Hunger Games», Elizabeth Banks took on the role of Effie, while in the prequel, Elle Fanning will play the young version of the character. And it seems that no previous movie announcement has ever been accompanied by so many positive feedback from fans, like this cast, which has already been called perfect.

In the previous films, Effie personifies the transition from blindly following the system to awakening conscience: in the first competition, she seems completely devoted to the Capitol, in the second she shows sympathy for Katniss and Peeta, gradually changing her image to less theatrical and more human; while in the third and fourth parts she already supports the rebels and stays with them in Dungeon 13, moving away from the usual luxurious living conditions. In the prequel, Effie, played by Fanning, will appear as Haymitch’s stylist at the competition.

«From the moment Susannah released the book, one question has been on the minds of fans around the world: Who will play Effie, the iconic character Elizabeth Banks made?» — says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. «There was only one answer for us. Elle Fanning’s career is extraordinary. She’s been an undisputed fan favorite from the start, and we’re honored that she answered the call. It turns out the odds were on our side».

A new prequel based on the book by Suzanne Collins «Sunrise on the Harvest» will tell the background of Heimitch (the tribune mentor from District 12, played by Woody Harrelson in the previous four films) and his path to victory in the 50th anniversary Hunger Games. The authors promise to show us the tragic love story of the main character and the most brutal competition in the series, which this time will take a double tribute from the districts — 48 young boys and girls will compete for their lives.

The young Gameitch will be played by Joseph Zada and his girlfriend — Whitney Peake. Also among the previously announced cast: star «Stranger Things» Maya Hawke (Viress), McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, as well as Rafe Fines, who will return to the role of the iconic literary villain after Voldemort in «Harry Potter», playing the president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow. Molly McCann and Jonah Bell, meanwhile, will play the new book characters Louella and Lou Lou: the former is a childhood friend of Haymitch and will die at the tribune parade, while the second will be her double, nominated by the Capitol to avoid scandal.

The project is being directed by longtime franchise director Francis Lawrence and written by Billy Ray. The premiere of «Sunrise at the Harvest» is scheduled for November 20, 2026.

Elle Fanning has appeared in the films «The Conjuring» and «Super 8», but she is best known for her parody role of Catherine II in the series «The Great». The actress’s latest projects include — Oscar-nominated «biopic about Bob Dylan and the future sci-fi horror movie «Predator: Wasteland».

The «The Hunger Games» movie franchise has grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office, and the «The Hunger Games: Catching Fire» in 2013 became the highest-grossing film in the series with $865 million. The first prequel, «A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes», was released last year, showed more modest results but given the budget of $100 million, it still made a profit for Lionsgate.