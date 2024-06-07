«The Hunger Games» returns with a new prequel in 2026 — the story of Haymitch and the 50th anniversary competition in Panem

Suzanne Collins, the author of the original «Hunger Games» trilogy, is writing a new book, which is planned to be filmed and released in cinemas in 2026.

As she notes Variety, the story will be set 24 years before the events of the original «The Hunger Games» series and will tell the story of Katniss and Peeta’s mentor, Abernathy, as well as his participation and victory in the 50s Panem survival competition. In all three films, Woody Harrelson took on the role of Gaimitch, but it is not yet known who will play the younger version of the character.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed all parts of «The Hunger Games», is in talks to direct.

Collins’s book is due to be published in 2025, while the film adaptation is tentatively scheduled to premiere in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

The «The Hunger Games» movie franchise has grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office, and the movie «The Hunger Games: Catching Fire» in 2013 became the highest-grossing film in the series with $865 million. The first prequel, «A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes», was released last year, showed more modest results, however, given the $100 million budget, it still made a profit for Lionsgate, prompting the studio to think about another story.

The events of «A Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents» took place 64 years before the competition, featuring Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and telling the story of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe), his role as a mentor to Lucy Grade (Rachel Zegler) and his rise to the status of the tyrannical leader of Panem.