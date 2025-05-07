Captain America «lit up» important location «Avengers: Doomsday» — Dr. Doom’s snowy homeland

Captain America (Anthony Mackie) showed a video from the set of «Avengers: Doomsday» — footage that looks like Latveria, the homeland of Dr. Doom.

The actor doesn’t mention «Doomsday» directly in the video, but the hint is obvious. The fact is that in the Marvel comics, Dr. Doom rules the fictional Eastern European country of Latveria, where it is often snowy and cold.

«Wherever you are, I hope it’s a warm, beautiful, sunny day,» the actor says in the video that appeared on his Instagram Stories.

There is snow in the frame, and this caused a wave of discussion on social media. Users immediately began to assume that this was Latveria, as this country is sometimes cold and snowy. Someone else added a comic book image of Doom riding a bear through snowy landscapes.

It is formally known that the filming takes place in London, where the weather is mild in spring. Therefore, the snow in the frame may be artificial for the scene that recreates Latveria. Or they moved to some other location. To recap, Robert Downey Jr. plays the role of Doom and rumor has it that his character will play a key role in the plot. The title of the movie — «Doomsday» — is also allegedly related to Doom.

The filming process is kept in the strictest confidence. Actors from other Marvel projects are not even confess to each other whether they are involved in the filming. David Harbour («Thunderbolts: The New Avengers») said that he was unable to discuss his participation even with Wyatt Russell. They only suspect who is doing what there.

«Avengers: Doomsday» is due to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, Marvel is keeping all the cards to itself, and the filming began without a ready-made script and cast.

That’s why fans are scrutinizing every frame to imagine what awaits them in the next stage of the MCU. Although The first shot from the filming, shown by the Russo brothers, has even fewer hints than a video with snow.

Source: Games Radar