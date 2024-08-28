The Lucid Air Sapphire in armor is the world’s fastest armored electric vehicle with an acceleration of less than 2 seconds to «100 meters

Usually, armored vehicles are heavy vehicles with far from the best dynamics. However, U.S. Armor Group is trying to change the perception of such vehicles by introducing the «, the world’s fastest armored vehicle, the». It is based on the Lucid Air Sapphire and is designed to dispel «preconceptions of armored luxury».

This is an electric vehicle equipped with three motors with a total capacity of 1234 hp (920 kW). The car has an all-wheel drive system. The standard model accelerates from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 1.89 seconds, can reach a top speed of 330 km/h and has a range of 687 km (according to the EPA standard).

Building on this strong base, U.S. Armor Group installed lightweight ballistic windows that can withstand .44 Magnum rounds (a high-powered revolver ammunition with a 10.9 mm bullet diameter). The car also has lightweight composite armor that is «10 times stronger than ballistic steel but 5 times lighter than».

In total, the armor adds only 175 kg of weight. This is roughly equivalent to two passengers. Therefore, the enhanced protection should not significantly affect the vehicle’s dynamic performance. The company said the armored model can still reach a top speed of more than 322 km/h.

In addition to the physical reservation, the car was equipped with an «impenetrable Internet/Wi-Fi security package» that promises to protect data from hacking attempts. The company also said that the model has «advanced technology that continuously scans for threats in the vicinity while in transit, collecting information from over a million sources, including local police and fire scanners».

The price for the armored version starts at $475 thousand, which is almost twice as much as the Air Sapphire. However, customers can add more powerful armor to protect against grenades, explosive devices, and high-powered rifles. Customers can also order electrically discharged door handles, pepper spray and concealed weapon holes.

Source: carscoops