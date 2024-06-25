The Ministry of Defense assessed the pace and refused to increase the timeframe for updating data

The Ministry of Defense refused to support the extension of the deadline for updating data in the TCC for persons liable for military service.

The deadline for updating the data remains July 16, 2024.

About said «Ukrayinska Pravda» with reference to Minister Rustem Umerov’s letter to the Verkhovna Rada of June 25.

The decision was made after «taking into account the analysis of the data clarification by citizens of Ukraine through the electronic cabinet, administrative service centers and by personal arrival at the territorial centers of recruitment and social support».

At the same time, earlier was reportedThe Ministry of Defense has announced that it supports the draft law to increase the timeframe for updating data in the TCC for persons liable for military service from 60 to 150 days.

The author of this draft law, Volodymyr Ariev, justified its necessity by saying that the system of the TCC was not ready to accept the number of citizens who went to update their data.

According to him, citizens «simply cannot physically update their data in 60 days» – accordingly, MPs decided to register a bill to extend the period to 150 days.

However, the ruling faction calls this initiative political PR and believes that all the tools to update data within 60 days are already available.