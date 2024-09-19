The most popular gasoline cars of August 2024: Mazda CX5, VOLKSWAGEN Golf and others

Cars with gasoline engines continue to be in high demand among Ukrainians. In August, 3.3 thousand new cars with gasoline engines were registered in Ukraine. This is 35% more than in the same period last year. The surge in purchases was probably caused by the government’s tax initiative to levy a 15% military tax on the purchase of a new car.

Gasoline-powered cars accounted for 41% of total new car sales in August 2024. For comparison, in August 2023, this figure was 43%. Thus, the share of gasoline cars in total sales of new passenger cars decreased.

The most popular models of new passenger cars with gasoline internal combustion engines:

MAZDA CX5 – 275 units; KIA Sportage – 216 units; SKODA Octavia – 187 units; HYUNDAI Tucson – 167 units; RENAULT Duster – 166 units.

At the same time, gasoline versions also hold the lead among imported used passenger cars. Almost 46% of used cars that were registered in Ukraine for the first time in August 2024 had gasoline engines (over 11.8 thousand units). The average age of used cars with gasoline engines was 9.7 years.

The most popular models of imported used cars are those with gasoline internal combustion engines:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 735 units; AUDI Q5 – 577 units; VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 486 units; NISSAN Rogue – 471 units; AUDI A4 – 433 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom