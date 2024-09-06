The new Genesis Electrified G80: more space, more comfort, more range and a price of $66.9 thousand.

The Genesis Electrified G80 luxury electric sedan has been updated to make it even more refined and comfortable to drive. The company has offered a more spacious interior, updated exterior, a wider range of features and an increased range.

With a fourth-generation 94.5 kWh battery, the new G80 now has a range of up to 475 km. To improve driving performance, Genesis has improved the front and rear bushings, added electronically controlled suspension and used active rear wheel steering. In addition, the manufacturer has increased the G80’s wheelbase by 130 mm to 3140 mm, raising it to the flagship level. The company also improved aerodynamics.

The extended wheelbase provides «best-in-class rear seat comfort». Rear passengers now have 995 mm of legroom, 83 mm more than the previous model. They also have 20 mm more headroom (950 mm). The cabin is even quieter thanks to the new Active Sound (e-ASD) design.

In the center of the cabin is a 27-inch OLED infotainment system display and a driver’s display that can be divided into two or three screens. The Genesis Electrified G80 has been updated with a new Bang and Olufsen sound system with 17 speakers and Dolby ATMOS support. Other new features include a fingerprint authentication system in the cabin, a heated front seat console armrest, a passenger seat position memory system, three-zone climate control, and more. Additional convenience is added by the one-button easy tailgate opening system, an electrically operated door curtain, and an intelligent rear-seat entertainment system.

To keep your ride soft and smooth, a new Chauffeur Mode has been added that optimizes torque and suspension settings for a smooth and comfortable ride. There is also a Chauffer Brake Mode to optimize braking.

The updated Genesis Electrified G80 will go on sale in Korea in the near future at a price of 89.19 million won ($66900). Sales in Europe and North America will also begin soon.

Source: electrek