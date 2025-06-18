The new owner of Nexus Mods answered questions: «No aggressive monetization»

After the sale of Nexus Mods and the change of ownership, users were interested in the future of the platform. And soon, the new owner answered questions about monetization and other key points.

When Robin «Dark0ne» Scott announced his departure from Nexus Mods After almost 24 years of management, the answer to who is now in charge of the site was left behind the scenes. The answer was closer than expected — in the comments below Scott’s official post. Victor «Foldenew» Vollmann stated that he was now running the site and answered the most frequently asked questions.

The name of the new owner was not mentioned in the initial post, but users of the ResetEra forum quickly figured out that Chosen was behind the purchase. Confirmation came soon after: the Foldenew nickname now reads «Site Owner», and in a pinned comment, the Chosen team — Victor, Marinus, and Nikolai — answered key questions from the community. Previously, the Chosen website contained a link to Viktor’s article in which he discussed the monetization of gaming startups. Although he separately assures that NFT and crypto are not planned «100%», thoughts about future monetization appear on their own.

«Monetization is hard and Nexus Mods is a complex platform. What matters most is continuing to support mod authors, delight users, and keep the lights on. We’re not changing the core model. No aggressive monetization. No paid mods. If anything, we’re aiming for fewer ads, not more. We’ll take a community-first, listening approach, and we won’t compromise on what’s made Nexus Mods special»», — replied «Foldenew».

He also stated that the rights to the mods remain with the creators. Lifetime Premium owners will not lose their lifetime Premium subscription, and free accounts will not be restricted. By the way, Robin «Dark0ne» Scott will continue to participate in determining the direction of the platform’s development.

Regarding the site’s profitability, the new owners reminded that premium subscriptions have existed since 2007 and helped the site grow without losing the trust of the community. That is why they will be kept, and they promise to reduce advertising as soon as it becomes financially feasible. In a separate comment, Foldenew confirmed that user data will not be sold.

So far, we can say that the new owners are at least paying lip service to the answers that fans wanted to hear. Whether there will be any commercialization of creativity or changes in monetization remains to be seen.

Source: Windows Central