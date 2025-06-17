The owner of Nexus Mods sold the site «to a reliable team» due to burnout after 24 years of leadership

The founder of Nexus Mods, Robin «Dark0ne» Scott, leaves his post after 24 years and hands over the site to new owners.

Robin «Dark0ne» Scott — creator and long-time manager of Nexus Mods — has announced the sale of the site to a new owner. After 24 years of work on the largest repository mods for PC games, Scott decided to step away from day-to-day project management. У blog on the website, he noted that stress, burnout, and long-term responsibility for the project began to affect not only him but the entire team.

«The stress of the job has been a regular source of anxiety and stress-related health issues. I realised that I have been burning out and this started to have an impact on my staff and Nexus Mods as a whole», — Dark0ne writes.

According to Scott, the decision to sell Nexus Mods was a balanced one. The new owner has not yet been revealed, but Scott is confident in the reliability of the new team:

«One of the biggest reasons I’ve been doing this for so long is that I’ve never felt that I truly found someone who really “gets” the modding community the way I do. Finding a new owner who would be able to understand and respect the myriad intricacies of both Nexus Mods as a business and the wider modding community was essential. After months of meetings, face-to-face talks, and a whole lot of soul searching, I am thrilled to say that I truly believe I have found the exact right people for the task», — the blog post states.

He emphasized that this is not «a corporate exit» and not «a backroom deal» — the decision to sell Nexus Mods was made for personal reasons. At the same time, nothing will change for users and moderators of the site: the team remains in place, and the platform will work as usual. The new co-leaders will be Fauldeinho and Rapsack, both longtime project members who know the site and its community well. Both have d «deep roots in gaming, technology, and most importantly, they don’t give a damn; about the site, the community, and the future we’re trying to build here».

At the time of publication, Nexus Mods has over 10 billion mod downloads, millions of users, and supports mods for thousands of games. It is one of the key platforms for the modding community which started in 2001 in Robin Scott’s room.

Source: Nexus Mods