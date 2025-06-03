The new «Superman» cost DC $225 million and needs to earn three times that amount to break even

Warner Bros. and DC have long kept the official cost of «Superman» secret, only fueling rumors and speculation in the media.

The latter called a whopping $360 million, citing a now-unavailable Ohio tax return that granted the filming exemptions, which James Gunn predictably denied. Instead, the new report The Wrap refers to the seemingly more realistic figures in$225 million — the amount that would require the film to earn about $700 million to break even

It is worth noting that this production budget does not include marketing costs, so the «success rate» could be even higher; while the reason why it should be almost three times the budget is that studios take only 40-55% from theaters in the US and slightly less abroad, given the shares of the film’s revenue that go to distributors, theaters (sometimes actors or directors), taxes, royalties, etc.

The publication writes that the initial impetus to success in theaters «Superman» should be provided by the brand’s recognition, but this will be enough only for up to $500 million. The rest is up to reviews and «word of mouth», and this, given the previous screenings, may be a problem. Previously, DC has already changed the film’s editors, cut 25 minutes of footage and removed the «comedic tone» — in addition to reshoots.

«Superman» is a big bet for DC, which after the failures of the studio’s last five films («Black Adam», «Shazam! Wrath of the Gods», «The Flash», «Blue Beetle» and «Aquaman 2»), should pave the way for new comic book movies with its success. Some, like «Supergirl» have already been filmed, while the rest, and a movie about Sergeant Rock, among other thingsis very much in question. There are also rumors that Gunn has already planned a joint movie for Batman and Superman, as well as your own version «Avengers» for DC

The new «Superman» stars David Corensworth (Clark Kent and Superman), Nicholas Hoult (villain Lex Luthor) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and will also feature several cameos by other superheroes, including Metamorpho (Anthony Kerrigan), Hawkeye Girl (Isabella Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Eddie Gattagi), and The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria). The first teaser trailer of the movie collected a record 250 million views per day for DC and Warner Bros, and the premiere in Ukraine is scheduled for July 10.