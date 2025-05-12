The Oblivion remaster crashes after 15 minutes of play on PS5 and PC — it gets worse over time

Oblivion Remastered has serious performance problems on all consoles — even PS5 Pro does not work

New technical testing has shown that the worst starts after a long session. That is, the more you work Oblivion Remastered — the more «hellfire» we have. The frame rate drops after 15 minutes of non-stop gameplay, and the only way to fix it is to restart the game.

Reviewers Digital Foundry tested the remaster on PlayStation and Xbox. The result is disappointing: even in performance mode, the game doesn’t maintain a stable 60 FPS, and it only gets worse with each passing minute. This is due to a memory leak that accumulates during prolonged play without restarts.

Reloading a save helps — as soon as you restart the game and load a save, the FPS increases dramatically. But such a «fix» ruins any immersion, especially if you have to restart regularly in the moment. And let’s be honest, it’s impossible to restart the game every 15 minutes. It’s easier to just not open the game. In addition, Oblivion can crash if you load the same point several times in a row.

Performance problems occur regardless of the console. FPS drops, stuttering, and freezes occur in the same places on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even PS5 Pro. And while the latter has a noticeably higher resolution, there is no real increase in performance or visual quality.

In performance mode on PS5 Pro, the game delivers 1620p resolution in menus or dungeons, but drops to 1188p in open locations. In quality mode, everything is more stable: the resolution stays closer to 1620p, but there is no noticeable breakthrough in graphics either.

Bethesda and Virtuos said that they had moved all the bugs to the game and, as we can see, technical limitations, including archaic memory management, along with them. As of now, the game has been released in a form where a long session — is a guaranteed FPS drop or even a crash. And this contrasts with the fact that at the start, the game had mostly positive reviews. Probably the only option now is to wait for a patch, so this is it «prank» for 4 million players at once.

Source: Tech4Gamers