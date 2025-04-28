The Oblivion remaster has gathered more than 4 million players and more than 200 thousand on Steam alone

Virtuos and Bethesda managed to gather 4 million players for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion on all platforms.

The old RPG received an updated version that was warmly received. The remaster went through more than four years of development and a complete visual overhaul. As a result, the peak number of simultaneous players on Steam during the first weekend amounted to about 200 thousand. At the time of writing, 67 thousand players remain active.

The game has been at the top as the most popular paid game on Steam for the fifth day in a row. And there is a chance that a new peak will be set in the near future. For comparison, the original 2009 version reached a maximum of less than 10 thousand simultaneous players on Steam.

The success of the remaster puts it on par with such cult projects as Skyrim. The same game in 2011 reached a peak of 287 thousand players on Steam at launch. Therefore, the current figures of Oblivion Remastered look very decent against the background of one of Bethesda’s biggest hits.

And all this result is despite the fact that Bethesda kept the intrigue alive until the very end. In fact, the studio announced the full presentation only on April 21, the day before the launch. At the same time, all this did not prevent leaks from swirling around the game, that have been circulating since the end of 2024. So, the Elder Scrolls community has been waiting for this news for a long time, although they were skeptical about various rumors.

At the same time, Elder Scrolls has always been characterized by great support from modders, and Oblivion Remastered is no exception. Despite the fact that there are likely to be no official add-ons for it, hundreds of mods have already appeared on the Nexus. However, their creation is complicated by the fact that the remaster runs on Unreal Engine 5, while the game logic remains on the old Gamebryo. As explained on the Nexus website, the basic data is downloaded from the original plugin files, but transferred to Unreal via JSON. Because of this, traditional methods of dealing with conflicts in mods may not work, and you have to manually change JSON structures when adding content.

There are other nuances as well. For example, text in the new mods is displayed with the marking «[NL]», which means «Not Localized». The way textures, models, and the LOD system are handled has also changed, and the mod code now requires knowledge of several scripting languages at once — OBScript, Unreal, and Blueprints. Another challenge for the community is the lack of experience with script extensions for the Unreal Engine. However, this does not stop modders, as some have already temporarily quit working on Skyrim to work on Oblivion Remastered.

Oblivion Remastered was launched immediately on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Game Pass. У Steam The regular edition costs ₴1,799, and the Deluxe Edition — ₴2,199. Also the game has already appeared in the «cloud» GeForce NOW.

Source: Tech4Gamer / Wccftech