The original Resident Evil game was released on PC by GOG along with the re-releases of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

The original version of Capcom’s Resident Evil for Windows PC is now available through the GOG digital store. Thanks to this, players can appreciate the classic survival horror game released back in 1996. After all, a new generation of players has already grown up who missed the original. And along with it, GOG is re-releasing the PC versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

The PC re-release of Resident Evil includes all the original content and features quality improvements and enhanced compatibility with modern systems. Like other GOG releases for PC, the Resident Evil PC version is DRM-free.

At the same time, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis are available via the GOG wishlist and are distributed on a pre-order basis as part of the trilogy.

The original Resident Evil game was originally released in 1996 for the PlayStation. Later, Capcom ported the game to Windows, and this release included uncensored footage not available in the original PlayStation version. The PC version of Resident Evil also featured two additional unlockable weapons: the Ingram submachine gun for Jill Valentine and the Minimi handgun for Chris Redfield. Jill and Chris also received PC-exclusive costumes that can be unlocked.

Later, Capcom released a remake of Resident Evil for Windows PCs. But the classic PC version of Resident Evil was stuck in the CD-ROM format for much longer, although unofficial downloads of the game were available. The GOG release will be a legal and official way to purchase the PC version of Resident Evil and, eventually, its sequels from 1998 and 1999.

The PC version of Resident Evil 2 was based on the PlayStation «Dual Shock Ver» re-release and includes high-resolution character models and an art gallery. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis for PC also contains improved 3D character models and higher resolution graphics, but players criticized it for its keyboard and mouse support.

Over the past two decades, Capcom has remade the first four main games in the Resident Evil franchise, but GOG’s re-release will give fans of survival horror a chance to recreate the originals with some modern conveniences.

Source: polygon