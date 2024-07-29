The paint on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for more than $600 peels off after a few days of use

Samsung has faced another problem with the quality of its products.

Recently, Samsung suspended the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to quality issues. This time, users are complaining about paint peeling off the new $649 premium Galaxy Watch Ultra. The problem occurred only a few days after the device was used.

Reddit user bimmerb0ii shared with his experience. He received a pre-ordered Galaxy Watch Ultra in gray on July 19. The man wore the watch all the time, even while sleeping. However, after a few days, when he took off the charger, he noticed that the paint began to peel off on the back of the case above the lower left screw.

It is important to note that the problem seems to be limited to the gray (Titanium Gray) version of the watch. The white and silver models have the paint coating only on the bezel and partially on the side surfaces.

The user contacted Samsung’s text support. The company advised to visit an authorized service center. However, the center did not have any spare parts for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, so the employees recommended calling Samsung to replace the device.

The replacement process turned out to be complicated and lengthy. Initially, the company offered the user $22 in compensation to keep the watch. After refusing this offer, Samsung provided instructions for returning and replacing the device, which included returning the faulty watch, waiting for a refund for two weeks, purchasing a new device at full price, and contacting the company again to receive a discount to the pre-order price.

Source: Gizmochina