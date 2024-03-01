The program «Civilian Drone Operator» will be launched in vocational schools

This year, vocational schools will introduce a new curriculum «Civilian Drone Operator». About it said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

«Knowing how to fly a civilian drone is extremely important for Ukraine today. These drones are used during the sowing season, in rescue operations, demining, they help assess the damage from hostilities, and journalists use them to document the war,» the minister said.

Initially, the new program «Civilian Drone Operator» will be launched in 7 educational institutions in Lviv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The Ukrainian authorities, with the support of the European Union, have already purchased drones for practical training and trained teachers who will now be able to teach students in this program.

In the future, it is planned to expand the list of vocational schools offering the «Civilian Drone Operator» program, as well as to approve an educational standard that will allow for the full training of students in this profession.

As a reminder, last year, the Prometheus platform a free course for training UAV engineers was launched.