The second GTA 6 trailer is out — new footage of Weiss City (+ 5 more main locations)

The second trailer for GTA 6 has been released — it tells more about the main characters and their story.

We see Jason and Lucia again, the two main characters of the game. At first, we were shown Jason’s usual day: talking to his neighbor, extorting money, playing sports, drinking beer… And then he picks up Lucia from prison.

«Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive», — the game description says.

The footage from the trailer leaves open the question: were Jason and Lucia’s criminal actions the reason for Lucia’s imprisonment? Or did she return to a life of crime after her release? But we all know GTA, so we can safely expect good old-fashioned violence.

At the same time, the studio said that the gameplay will not be limited to one Vice City. GTA 6 will have six main locations on the map:

Vice City

Leonida Keys

Port Cellhorn

Ambrosia

Grassrivers

Mount Kalaga National Park

The new trailer comes just a few days after Rockstar Games postpones GTA 6 to May 2026. The studio presented a new view of the fullness of the open world and the scale that awaits us.

The second trailer shows the tone and plot of the upcoming installment, rather than raw gameplay footage or a deep dive into the mechanics. We’ll have to wait for that for now, given that Take-Two deliberately uses delaying tactics. In the meantime, you can watch the new artwork along with the trailer.

Now we can only guess how long to wait for the third trailer or gameplay details. A year and a half has passed since the first trailer — it was released on December 5, 2023. Then Lucia was shown for the first time and Jason, and also confirmed that the game will take place in Vice City and the Leonidas State. This time, it will be a modern setting, not the 1980s, but the music in the trailer refers to that time.

The game is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026, although it was originally planned for this fall.