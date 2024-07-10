The series Sunny was released on Apple TV+ — a sci-fi drama with Rashida Jones and a robot

On Apple TV+ debuted series «Sunny» with the first two episodes — available for viewing with Ukrainian subtitles.

The series «Sonny» is based on the novel «The Dark Manual» by Colin O’Sullivan and tells the story of a young American woman Susie (Rashida Jones) who lives in Kyoto and suddenly loses her son and husband in a plane crash. Her consolation is Sunny — a classic domestic robot created by her deceased husband’s company.

«Although Suzy initially resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, they gradually develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth about what really happened to the woman’s family».

In addition to Rashida Jones, the series stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Judy Ong, and June Kunimura. The showrunner of the project is Kate Robins.

New episodes of «Sunny» will be released every Wednesday, the next one (out of a total of 10) — July 17.

Trailer