The star of «Acolytus» says that «Top Gun: Maverick» cut all his lines — because «Tom Cruise writes stories for Tom Cruise»

Although Manny Jacinto’s name is hardly known to the general public, his face is definitely familiar to fans of the «Acolyte» — series, as the actor played a Sith Lord, and Variety characterized him as the sexiest character in the history of «Star Wars».

However, he had the opportunity to appear on screen before — Jacinto appeared in several scenes of the action movie «Top Gun: Maverick» in the role of Billy «Fritz» Avalon, though when the movie was released, the actor discovered that all his lines had been cut for some reason.

«I was a little outraged, but it wasn’t a shock to me,» Giacinto said in an interview with the magazine GQ. «It felt like the camera was focusing more on the other guys and not spending much time on our scenes».

At the same time, Jacinto is glad that he had a great experience and was able to see how Tom Cruise works.

«In the end, Tom Cruise writes stories for Tom Cruise,» the actor said. «Everything depends on us, we don’t have to wait for someone else to do it for us. We have to create such large-scale stories ourselves».

Currently, the series «Acolyte» is broadcast on Disney+ — the final episode was released on July 16.

«Acolyte» tells the story of the events that took place at the end of the Republic’s heyday, about 100 years before the events of the movie «Star Wars. Episode I: The Hidden Threat» (1999). In «, a former Padawan is reunited with her Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they could have ever expected.

Despite becoming Disney+’s biggest launch of 2024 (with 4.8 million views per day), viewers didn’t like Leslie Gedland’s creation too much — at least not according to Rotten Tomatoes.